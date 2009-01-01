Thread: 951 Leak Test

|
951 Leak Test
Should a top/bottom end leak test on a 951 be done with or without the counterbalance fill plug in? I don't see any mention of this in the service manual. It seems the counterbalance chamber should not leak to keep from losing counterbalance oil into the combustion chamber. Is this correct or not?
This thread makes mention of the plug needing to be in and sealed to test.
http://www.pwctoday.com/showthread.php?t=459816
Re: 951 Leak Test
On a 951, the counterbalance cavity should be sealed off from the rest of the crankcase.
