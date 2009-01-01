Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: 951 Leak Test #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date May 2017 Location Alabama Posts 6 951 Leak Test Should a top/bottom end leak test on a 951 be done with or without the counterbalance fill plug in? I don't see any mention of this in the service manual. It seems the counterbalance chamber should not leak to keep from losing counterbalance oil into the combustion chamber. Is this correct or not?



This thread makes mention of the plug needing to be in and sealed to test.



http://www.pwctoday.com/showthread.php?t=459816



Thanks #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Jun 2006 Location Arkansas Age 42 Posts 5,592 Re: 951 Leak Test On a 951, the counterbalance cavity should be sealed off from the rest of the crankcase. http://www.facebook.com/twinlakesjetskirepair



'89 Kawi 650SX 42.4 GPS

+3" stock pipe, ported ex. manifold, drilled waterbox, blueprinted pump, Ocean Pro ride plate



'99 Yama GP1200 65U 61.8 GPS

ported cylinders, matched cases, milled head, blueprinted pump, long ride plate



'96 Seadoo HX 717 53.13 GPS

light porting, massaged cases, lightened flywheel, port matched manifolds, Rossier pipe, stubby pump cone

