Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Wear ring video #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Sep 2017 Location NM Posts 12 Wear ring video So, i'm getting ready to replace the wear ring on our 97 GTi, and looked through you tube for a good step by step video.



Seems the only people installing wear rings are owners of ""newer"" seadoos........



Any one have a link or instructions (for dummies) on doing this on a mid-late 90's GTi???



Thanks! Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules