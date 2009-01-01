|
1989 WR 500 Issues
I recently picked up a 1989 WaveRunner and as you can imagine, I'm having issues with starting.
I get an intermittent spark and can sometimes get the craft to start up but then will shortly die afterwards. The stator, pulse, and test coil all are good.
Im not sure if it's a fuel issue or if there's a CDI issue.
Any help or suggestions would be appreciated.
Re: 1989 WR 500 Issues
Does it run when the engine is primed? and then die a
few seconds later?
Bill M.
Use a large zip tie instead of the lanyard.
Oops
Originally Posted by WFlynn
sometimes get the craft to start up but then will shortly die afterwards.
That is a carburetor issue, and possibly a leaking main seal.
Last edited by wmazz; Today at 12:09 PM.
Horsepower == Speed, RPM != Speed
Re: 1989 WR 500 Issues
Got plenty of those parts when your ready
