 1989 WR 500 Issues
  1. Today, 11:15 AM #1
    WFlynn
    1989 WR 500 Issues

    I recently picked up a 1989 WaveRunner and as you can imagine, I'm having issues with starting.

    I get an intermittent spark and can sometimes get the craft to start up but then will shortly die afterwards. The stator, pulse, and test coil all are good.

    Im not sure if it's a fuel issue or if there's a CDI issue.

    Any help or suggestions would be appreciated.
  2. Today, 12:05 PM #2
    wmazz
    Re: 1989 WR 500 Issues

    Does it run when the engine is primed? and then die a
    few seconds later?


    Bill M.

    Quote Originally Posted by WFlynn View Post
    sometimes get the craft to start up but then will shortly die afterwards.
    Oops

    That is a carburetor issue, and possibly a leaking main seal.
  3. Today, 12:27 PM #3
    Rod Peters
    Re: 1989 WR 500 Issues

    fuse in e box?
  4. Today, 12:34 PM #4
    Benflynn
    Re: 1989 WR 500 Issues

    Maybe stop button
  5. Today, 12:47 PM #5
    Bionic racing
    Re: 1989 WR 500 Issues

    Got plenty of those parts when your ready
