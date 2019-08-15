Looking to sell my superjet. Time has come to move onto a boat.
Engine is 61x/61x rebuilt a few seasons ago with pro-x pistons bored to 735, a proper high dollar Japanese bearing crank, professionally assembled with the correct specs, new gaskets and seals, etc. This is not 30 year old junk, it runs really well.
Has all the essentials done youd want to have like bars, cold fusion quick steer, primer, grips, fiberglass water box replaced with aluminum, AC racing aluminum pole, footholds, turf with underpadding and turfed rails, stainless prop, r&d intake grate, stock pipe water routing mod, new DEKA battery, better looking nose piece, modded tubbie 2s (handles great!), bilge pump..
Overall the ski works really well and the owner wont be surprised with anything.
Asking $2500 PM me
3 place trailer is also available to those that may be interested for more money.