Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 1991 Superjet (trailer available) #1 PWCToday Guru Join Date Nov 2011 Location Wisconsin Age 23 Posts 431 1991 Superjet (trailer available) Looking to sell my superjet. Time has come to move onto a boat.



Engine is 61x/61x rebuilt a few seasons ago with pro-x pistons bored to 735, a proper high dollar Japanese bearing crank, professionally assembled with the correct specs, new gaskets and seals, etc. This is not 30 year old junk, it runs really well.



Has all the essentials done youd want to have like bars, cold fusion quick steer, primer, grips, fiberglass water box replaced with aluminum, AC racing aluminum pole, footholds, turf with underpadding and turfed rails, stainless prop, r&d intake grate, stock pipe water routing mod, new DEKA battery, better looking nose piece, modded tubbie 2s (handles great!), bilge pump..



Overall the ski works really well and the owner wont be surprised with anything.



Asking $2500 PM me



3 place trailer is also available to those that may be interested for more money.



1991 Superjet

2014 Superjet Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 1 guests) MitchInMN Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules