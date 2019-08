Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Jet ski turns over wont start #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Aug 2019 Location New york Age 53 Posts 2 Jet ski turns over wont start I just purchased two used jet skis, went out on the river and ran out of gas on one(lesson learned) I was towed in by my kawasaski 1100 zxi. Now the kawasaki turns over but wont start. A friend took out the plugs and dried off but it still wont start. So now I'm panicking I damaged the engine or something. Pls help Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 2 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

