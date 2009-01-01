Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Rxdi wont start after fuel pump change. #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date May 2017 Location stockholm Age 33 Posts 46 Rxdi wont start after fuel pump change. So i removed my fuel pump the other day to switch to another oem fuel pump.



Fuel pump works, have checked fuel streaming out from the hoes connected to the rail. Air hoes to the rail is also blowing air.



Spark is fine. Compression is at 128psi on both.



If I pour gas straight into the spark plug hole it will start right up and run until the gas I poured has been combusted (10s or so)



before i I changed fuel pump I did so because it was bogging down so bad it wouldnt go into plane. Worked fine on idle.



Have havent meassured the pressure or air and fuel since I dont have the tools for that.



