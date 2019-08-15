Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: How to design beautiful house? #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Aug 2019 Location intor992 Age 29 Posts 1 How to design beautiful house? Start as you mean to go on- donât sort piles into piles, if its rubbish throw it, if itâs not, put it away. Consider recycling any items you donât need, charities are always looking for items they can sell on. You could also try to make a few pennies out of your old stuff, pop it onto eBay and see what happens!







Say it with Flowers



Studies of the benefits of flowers have proven that the presence of them decreases depression, enriches memory and increases social contact. Use Calla lilies to symbolise beauty, white carnations for loveliness, and orchards for love and magnificence. Add babyâs breath to your vase to symbolise innocence.



Decorate



Pick a room to start on, and attack it with a pair of rubber gloves and a bin bag. Poke into hidey holes youâd forgotten about, delve into cupboards youâve been putting off forever, jump right in to the depths of all your clutter and let it go.







Donât be afraid to chuck out that gaudy yellow vase because you made it when you were six, if itâs sentimentally valuable, box it, be strict with yourself about what really is sentimental. Use âtime since last usedâ as your rule of thumb, if itâs been three years since you last used it, chances are its rubbish.



Open Your Kitchen



Bring your kitchen to life with smell. In the morning put a pot of coffee on, using freshly ground beans if you can. The smell of fresh coffee will envelope you when you walk into the kitchen. Use a cinnamon incense stick to make your kitchen smell like warm cookies and childhood. Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 4 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 4 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules