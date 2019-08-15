|
|
-
How to design beautiful house?
Start as you mean to go on- donât sort piles into piles, if its rubbish throw it, if itâs not, put it away. Consider recycling any items you donât need, charities are always looking for items they can sell on. You could also try to make a few pennies out of your old stuff, pop it onto eBay and see what happens!
Say it with Flowers
Studies of the benefits of flowers have proven that the presence of them decreases depression, enriches memory and increases social contact. Use Calla lilies to symbolise beauty, white carnations for loveliness, and orchards for love and magnificence. Add babyâs breath to your vase to symbolise innocence.
Decorate
Pick a room to start on, and attack it with a pair of rubber gloves and a bin bag. Poke into hidey holes youâd forgotten about, delve into cupboards youâve been putting off forever, jump right in to the depths of all your clutter and let it go.
Donât be afraid to chuck out that gaudy yellow vase because you made it when you were six, if itâs sentimentally valuable, box it, be strict with yourself about what really is sentimental. Use âtime since last usedâ as your rule of thumb, if itâs been three years since you last used it, chances are its rubbish.
Open Your Kitchen
Bring your kitchen to life with smell. In the morning put a pot of coffee on, using freshly ground beans if you can. The smell of fresh coffee will envelope you when you walk into the kitchen. Use a cinnamon incense stick to make your kitchen smell like warm cookies and childhood.
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 4 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 4 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules