My neighbors gtx steering cable nut broke and took on water but it didn't totally submerge. He had it tied up at his dock so it filled up about half way inside. I helped him get it running by blowing all the water out of the plug holes. It spit and sputtered a bit then ran fine. We left it run on the house for about 2 hours giving it some revs every so often. It now runs fine but the maintenance buzzer and message won't go out. Tried multiple times holding the set button but it won't reset. Any good tips?



Running it on the hose, didn't really generate the same temps you would get out running normally. You also aren't wetting any shaft sealing arrangements (i.e. carbon seal) either.

If you've pushed the reset button, and still get the MAINT message, it isn't a maintenance reminder, but a stored fault code. They use "MAINT" for lots of faults, not just a reminder of something to be routinely performed. Might have been clearer if they used "MAINT" & "FIXME" instead. Water is probably inside something that it doesn't belong in.

