 1988 silver streak runs great for sale
pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 1 of 1
  1. Today, 09:10 PM #1
    jsb121
    jsb121 is online now
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Aug 2019
    Location
    NY
    Posts
    1

    1988 silver streak runs great for sale

    1988 silver streak ,runs great , ,kill switch doesnt work , body beautiful no holes or repairs , upstate ny , also have a red 89 that runs excellent ,new fuel lines on both ,on a 1 to 10 scale either machine is a 8 asking 3000 each , bills of sale for each machine i had a house fire in 2005 lost all my papers ,i have owned both machine 18 years ,if sold as a pair i have a dual waterbug trailer with fat tires , beautiful original trailer 518 727 2512 offers accepted upstate ny ,5 miles south of lake george
    Attached Images Attached Images
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 