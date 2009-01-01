1988 silver streak ,runs great , ,kill switch doesnt work , body beautiful no holes or repairs , upstate ny , also have a red 89 that runs excellent ,new fuel lines on both ,on a 1 to 10 scale either machine is a 8 asking 3000 each , bills of sale for each machine i had a house fire in 2005 lost all my papers ,i have owned both machine 18 years ,if sold as a pair i have a dual waterbug trailer with fat tires , beautiful original trailer 518 727 2512 offers accepted upstate ny ,5 miles south of lake george