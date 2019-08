Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: zxi1100 bottom plate direction? #1 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Feb 2013 Location NorCal Posts 2,015 Blog Entries 1 zxi1100 bottom plate direction? Does someone have a pic or can tell me which direction the black plate on the bottom of the zxi1100 engine goes? triceps are the biceps of the back of your arm. #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Aug 2006 Location Al-ugh-bam-ugh Posts 26,581 Re: zxi1100 bottom plate direction? the rear or PTO side has cutouts so the plate will slide over the motor mounts Attached Images bedplate_LI.jpg (51.0 KB, 1 views) Y'all know me, still the same O.G. but I been low-key hated on by most these &^$$@s with no cheese, no deals and no G's, n o wheels and no keys, no boats, no snowmobiles, and no skis, m ad at me cause I can finally afford to provide my family with groceries

