1985 JS550 low compression???
Hi everyone, I've been fixing a 1985 JS550 for a neighbor. The engine has brand new plug caps, plugs, carb kit, shortened plug wires, and I went through the whole fuel system. The ski is almost impossible to start on a primer, but if you do get it to start it runs amazing. I recently just switched out the waterbox from a westcoast to a stocker. I did a compression test and got 105 and 120. Would this compression be the cause of the hard starting? I can't seem to figure it out. It gets spark, and I put fresh fuel in it. Thank you in advanced!
