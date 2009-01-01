Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 1985 JS550 low compression??? #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Oct 2016 Location Massachusetts Posts 104 1985 JS550 low compression??? Hi everyone, I've been fixing a 1985 JS550 for a neighbor. The engine has brand new plug caps, plugs, carb kit, shortened plug wires, and I went through the whole fuel system. The ski is almost impossible to start on a primer, but if you do get it to start it runs amazing. I recently just switched out the waterbox from a westcoast to a stocker. I did a compression test and got 105 and 120. Would this compression be the cause of the hard starting? I can't seem to figure it out. It gets spark, and I put fresh fuel in it. Thank you in advanced! Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 2 guests) bendaggs Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

