98 SPX Dead, no power please help !!
new to me with no history other than "ran great last year"
new battery, fully charged.....buzzer appears burnt out (doesn't buzz under 12v power)
all fuses are good, continuity checked
mpem fuses show 7.5 to 8 volts.....is this correct ?
new dess post and buzzer on the way just to cancel easy fixes
any easy way to check the mpem ???
thanks for any and all assistance
PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home
Re: 98 SPX Dead, no power please help !!
You do have the small ground wire also on battery negative?
Verified main power fuse in rear ebox is good?
