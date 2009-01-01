Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: 98 SPX Dead, no power please help !! #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Aug 2019 Location Michigan Age 54 Posts 1 98 SPX Dead, no power please help !! new to me with no history other than "ran great last year"

new battery, fully charged.....buzzer appears burnt out (doesn't buzz under 12v power)

all fuses are good, continuity checked

mpem fuses show 7.5 to 8 volts.....is this correct ?

new dess post and buzzer on the way just to cancel easy fixes

any easy way to check the mpem ???

You do have the small ground wire also on battery negative?

Verified main power fuse in rear ebox is good?

Verified main power fuse in rear ebox is good? http://www.facebook.com/twinlakesjetskirepair



