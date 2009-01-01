 98 SPX Dead, no power please help !!
pxctoday

  Today, 05:48 PM #1
    rmdanko
    Join Date
    Aug 2019
    Location
    Michigan
    Age
    54
    Posts
    1

    98 SPX Dead, no power please help !!

    new to me with no history other than "ran great last year"
    new battery, fully charged.....buzzer appears burnt out (doesn't buzz under 12v power)
    all fuses are good, continuity checked
    mpem fuses show 7.5 to 8 volts.....is this correct ?
    new dess post and buzzer on the way just to cancel easy fixes
    any easy way to check the mpem ???
    thanks for any and all assistance
  Today, 06:52 PM #2
    Myself
    Join Date
    Jun 2006
    Location
    Arkansas
    Age
    42
    Posts
    5,586

    Re: 98 SPX Dead, no power please help !!

    You do have the small ground wire also on battery negative?
    Verified main power fuse in rear ebox is good?
    '89 Kawi 650SX 42.4 GPS
    +3" stock pipe, ported ex. manifold, drilled waterbox, blueprinted pump, Ocean Pro ride plate

    '99 Yama GP1200 65U 61.8 GPS
    ported cylinders, matched cases, milled head, blueprinted pump, long ride plate

    '96 Seadoo HX 717 53.13 GPS
    light porting, massaged cases, lightened flywheel, port matched manifolds, Rossier pipe, stubby pump cone
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 