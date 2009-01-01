Ok so i just swapped my 750 motor into my x2 hull it has a wes coast header pipe and cone i am a lil confused atm so in the old x2 hull i pulled motor from had an aftermarket bilge pump but in my new hull i just swapped the engine into has a stock bilge pump id like to run the stock bilge but the hoses are ran quite diffreently due to the 650 stock exhuast system what do i need to doo to run the stock bilge and what hose attach were on my westcoast pipe?
Every X-2 has 3 through hull fittings on the bulkhead (firewall). Some have 1/2" fitting for the stock bilge outlet and some have 3/8" fitting depending on year of the hull. That being said, you can use and configuration you would like AS LONG AS you have the plastic 90* bilge fitting above the line you intend to use and connect it to the reduction nozzle out back.
Are you using 1 line or 2 lines to feed your engine cooling?
If using 1 line, you will have an additional line that will not be used for cooling or bilge.
In ANY X-2 the line closest to the drive shaft bearing housing (just to the left of it in your pics) is the stock exhaust "drain"
I understand ok so in my freestyle hull the 750 came out of your correct it does have 3 but in the newer hull i swapped engine too the lower left furtheest smaller fitting is completely broke off thats how i got it when i bought it didnt kno but can i plug that on low left and use the other small hole i believe single cooling line setup my biggest question is do those holes matter which one i use to connect to exhuast or do i have to use the lower left hole?can i plug one use the other what are they exactly for thank you for helping me out
Every X-2 has 3 through hull fittings on the bulkhead (firewall). Some have 1/2" fitting for the stock bilge outlet and some have 3/8" fitting depending on year of the hull. That being said, you can use and configuration you would like AS LONG AS you have the plastic 90* bilge fitting above the line you intend to use and connect it to the reduction nozzle out back.
Are you using 1 line or 2 lines to feed your engine cooling?
If using 1 line, you will have an additional line that will not be used for cooling or bilge.
In ANY X-2 the line closest to the drive shaft bearing housing (just to the left of it in your pics) is the stock exhaust "drain"
I understand ok so in my freestyle hull the 750 came out of your correct it does have 3 but in the newer hull i swapped engine too the lower left furtheest smaller fitting is completely broke off thats how i got it when i bought it didnt kno but can i plug that on low left and use the other small hole i believe single cooling line setup my biggest question is do those holes matter which one i use to connect to exhuast or do i have to use the lower left hole?can i plug one use the other what are they exactly for thank you for helping me out