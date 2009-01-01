Results 1 to 4 of 4 Thread: X2 750 swap bilge pump question #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jun 2019 Location CALIFORNIA Age 24 Posts 16 Blog Entries 1 X2 750 swap bilge pump question Ok so i just swapped my 750 motor into my x2 hull it has a wes coast header pipe and cone i am a lil confused atm so in the old x2 hull i pulled motor from had an aftermarket bilge pump but in my new hull i just swapped the engine into has a stock bilge pump id like to run the stock bilge but the hoses are ran quite diffreently due to the 650 stock exhuast system what do i need to doo to run the stock bilge and what hose attach were on my westcoast pipe?



Pics below Attached Images 15658061695543082840358661548282.jpg (2.08 MB, 3 views)

15658061695543082840358661548282.jpg (2.08 MB, 3 views) 15658062416013660998393064782883.jpg (2.23 MB, 2 views)

15658062416013660998393064782883.jpg (2.23 MB, 2 views) 15658063563495585161259007392129.jpg (3.65 MB, 3 views)

15658063563495585161259007392129.jpg (3.65 MB, 3 views) 15658064803793264180979625993747.jpg (3.68 MB, 2 views) FTW F reestyle X 2 Rider #2 Top Dog Join Date May 2011 Location miami Posts 1,344 Re: X2 750 swap bilge pump question Every X-2 has 3 through hull fittings on the bulkhead (firewall). Some have 1/2" fitting for the stock bilge outlet and some have 3/8" fitting depending on year of the hull. That being said, you can use and configuration you would like AS LONG AS you have the plastic 90* bilge fitting above the line you intend to use and connect it to the reduction nozzle out back.



Are you using 1 line or 2 lines to feed your engine cooling?



If using 1 line, you will have an additional line that will not be used for cooling or bilge.



In ANY X-2 the line closest to the drive shaft bearing housing (just to the left of it in your pics) is the stock exhaust "drain" #3 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jun 2019 Location CALIFORNIA Age 24 Posts 16 Blog Entries 1 Re: X2 750 swap bilge pump question I understand ok so in my freestyle hull the 750 came out of your correct it does have 3 but in the newer hull i swapped engine too the lower left furtheest smaller fitting is completely broke off thats how i got it when i bought it didnt kno but can i plug that on low left and use the other small hole i believe single cooling line setup my biggest question is do those holes matter which one i use to connect to exhuast or do i have to use the lower left hole?can i plug one use the other what are they exactly for thank you for helping me out FTW F reestyle X 2 Rider #4 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jun 2019 Location CALIFORNIA Age 24 Posts 16 Blog Entries 1 Re: X2 750 swap bilge pump question Originally Posted by 2strokesmoke Originally Posted by Every X-2 has 3 through hull fittings on the bulkhead (firewall). Some have 1/2" fitting for the stock bilge outlet and some have 3/8" fitting depending on year of the hull. That being said, you can use and configuration you would like AS LONG AS you have the plastic 90* bilge fitting above the line you intend to use and connect it to the reduction nozzle out back.



Are you using 1 line or 2 lines to feed your engine cooling?



If using 1 line, you will have an additional line that will not be used for cooling or bilge.



In ANY X-2 the line closest to the drive shaft bearing housing (just to the left of it in your pics) is the stock exhaust "drain" FTW F reestyle X 2 Rider Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (2 members and 1 guests) G.borrero, Lassiter32 Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules