 X2 750 swap bilge pump question
pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 4 of 4
  1. Today, 02:16 PM #1
    G.borrero
    G.borrero is online now
    PWCToday Newbie G.borrero's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jun 2019
    Location
    CALIFORNIA
    Age
    24
    Posts
    16
    Blog Entries
    1

    Question X2 750 swap bilge pump question

    Ok so i just swapped my 750 motor into my x2 hull it has a wes coast header pipe and cone i am a lil confused atm so in the old x2 hull i pulled motor from had an aftermarket bilge pump but in my new hull i just swapped the engine into has a stock bilge pump id like to run the stock bilge but the hoses are ran quite diffreently due to the 650 stock exhuast system what do i need to doo to run the stock bilge and what hose attach were on my westcoast pipe?

    Pics below
    Attached Images Attached Images
    FTW Freestyle X2 Rider
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 03:12 PM #2
    2strokesmoke
    2strokesmoke is online now
    Top Dog 2strokesmoke's Avatar
    Join Date
    May 2011
    Location
    miami
    Posts
    1,344

    Re: X2 750 swap bilge pump question

    Every X-2 has 3 through hull fittings on the bulkhead (firewall). Some have 1/2" fitting for the stock bilge outlet and some have 3/8" fitting depending on year of the hull. That being said, you can use and configuration you would like AS LONG AS you have the plastic 90* bilge fitting above the line you intend to use and connect it to the reduction nozzle out back.

    Are you using 1 line or 2 lines to feed your engine cooling?

    If using 1 line, you will have an additional line that will not be used for cooling or bilge.

    In ANY X-2 the line closest to the drive shaft bearing housing (just to the left of it in your pics) is the stock exhaust "drain"
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 03:32 PM #3
    G.borrero
    G.borrero is online now
    PWCToday Newbie G.borrero's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jun 2019
    Location
    CALIFORNIA
    Age
    24
    Posts
    16
    Blog Entries
    1

    Re: X2 750 swap bilge pump question

    I understand ok so in my freestyle hull the 750 came out of your correct it does have 3 but in the newer hull i swapped engine too the lower left furtheest smaller fitting is completely broke off thats how i got it when i bought it didnt kno but can i plug that on low left and use the other small hole i believe single cooling line setup my biggest question is do those holes matter which one i use to connect to exhuast or do i have to use the lower left hole?can i plug one use the other what are they exactly for thank you for helping me out
    FTW Freestyle X2 Rider
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  4. Today, 03:33 PM #4
    G.borrero
    G.borrero is online now
    PWCToday Newbie G.borrero's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jun 2019
    Location
    CALIFORNIA
    Age
    24
    Posts
    16
    Blog Entries
    1

    Re: X2 750 swap bilge pump question

    Quote Originally Posted by 2strokesmoke View Post
    Every X-2 has 3 through hull fittings on the bulkhead (firewall). Some have 1/2" fitting for the stock bilge outlet and some have 3/8" fitting depending on year of the hull. That being said, you can use and configuration you would like AS LONG AS you have the plastic 90* bilge fitting above the line you intend to use and connect it to the reduction nozzle out back.

    Are you using 1 line or 2 lines to feed your engine cooling?

    If using 1 line, you will have an additional line that will not be used for cooling or bilge.

    In ANY X-2 the line closest to the drive shaft bearing housing (just to the left of it in your pics) is the stock exhaust "drain"
    I understand ok so in my freestyle hull the 750 came out of your correct it does have 3 but in the newer hull i swapped engine too the lower left furtheest smaller fitting is completely broke off thats how i got it when i bought it didnt kno but can i plug that on low left and use the other small hole i believe single cooling line setup my biggest question is do those holes matter which one i use to connect to exhuast or do i have to use the lower left hole?can i plug one use the other what are they exactly for thank you for helping me out
    FTW Freestyle X2 Rider
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (2 members and 1 guests)

  1. G.borrero,
  2. Lassiter32

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 