Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: 1990 550sx #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Aug 2019 Location El Monte Posts 1 1990 550sx hi , new to this informative forum and to jet skis. 1 month into jet skis....so i bought my 16 yr old a 1990 550sx.

i also got a deal on a 1994 650ts with silver motor. ( heard that was better ? )

they both run great.



I see posts about 550 to 650 upgrade . Im curious, is the 650 in the TS able to be used in the 550sx ?



They are both Kawasakis , but does that even mean anything ?



sorry for such a weird question , but i know yall have the answers - LOL thanks #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Apr 2007 Location SE MI Age 55 Posts 8,926 Re: 1990 550sx Yes it will but it isnt going to just drop into the sx hull. You'll need some parts that are readily available and a little wiring skill but otherwise it's pretty easy to do. Never argue with an idiot, they will drag you down to their level then beat you with experience. #3 Top Dog Join Date May 2009 Location Little Rock, AR Age 31 Posts 1,907 Re: 1990 550sx Not a weird question at all, I did the swap once and it made for a great ski... you will learn a lot doing it!



You will need an adapter plate, a different exhaust (west coast are easy to find and cheapish and fit very well) a different impeller, I ran a solas 15/20 and loved it, lots of punch and went fast enough to scare me plenty. You will have to get into the electrical box but there are tons of threads on how to do it all!





