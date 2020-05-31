Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: Wisconsin Dells JET BLAST 2020 Freeride by JET-LIFT - 9th year of epic fun & charity! #1 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Dec 2005 Location Wisconsin Age 50 Posts 7,954 Blog Entries 5 Wisconsin Dells JET BLAST 2020 Freeride by JET-LIFT - 9th year of epic fun & charity! Jet Blast BJP Bumper Only.png





Here we go again, time to mark your calendars and start registering for our 9th annual premier freeride event, hosted by the Badgerland Jet Pilots, with title sponsorship provided yet again by Jet-Lift = it's Jet Blast 2020 (aka JB20 for short).



We are returning for our 3rd year at the gorgeous and SANDY and BEACHY Holiday Shores Campground and Resort, on the upper Dells portion of the Wisconsin River, in the beautiful and scenic Wisconsin Dells!!



EVENT DATES ARE TUESDAY MAY 26th thru SUNDAY MAY 31st, 2020.

Now, I don't expect everyone to show up on Tuesday, but everyone is welcome to. As always, the organized announcements and the raffle will be on Saturday night at the Pavilion. I'd expect most attendees will arrive Thursday and Friday, but I extended the official dates so that we get our campsite and rental unit discounts for people who want to show up early.





Registration is NOW OPEN, and remains at $30/person = same as last year. Same as always, payments need to be sent to me via Paypal PERSONAL payments only at psucharski@tds.net. Thanks in advance for your ongoing cooperation with this.



What does your JB20 Registration include?



1) Access to our awesome negotiated discounted rates on campsites and rental units.



2) 1 to 3 raffle tickets (depending on how early you register). Yes, you can still buy more tickets at the raffle = $20 each or 4 for $60.



3) Permission to park trailers and jet skis at the extra designated campsites.



4) Permission to use street legal and currently registered scooters and mopeds (responsible behavior required).



5) Permission to use the boat launch (no extra fees).



6) Permission to park skis on the beach and swim areas.



7) Consideration for ATV permission (see Paul in advance - do NOT just bring an ATV without confirmation from Paul).



8) Permission to use the Pavilion.



9) A chance to win the 1995 Holy Grail Squarenose Yamaha Super Jet!!!





I'm working on maintaining the same excellent discounted rates we got in 2019. I'll keep everyone posted on that, but AFTER you REGISTER with me, you may call the campground to make your reservations for JB20. Talk to Liz.



Same as 2019, our campsites will be 1-58 and A-K, plus I have also requested that they set aside at least a few sites in the 100-121 RV area with sewer hook ups. All of the rental units = Guest Houses, Motel Units, and Park Models are available to JB20 attendees.





EARLY REGISTRATION INCENTIVES!!!



1) All Registrations made with me and PAID by NOVEMBER 1st, 2019 receive THREE raffle tickets.



2) All Registrations made with me and PAID by MARCH 1st, 2020 receive TWO raffle tickets.



3) All other paid Registrations receive ONE raffle ticket.





As always, registering for Jet Blast is and always has been open to everyone, and I ask that all attendees who are riding and participating to please register BEFORE booking your campsite and/or rental unit. With family groups, where the kids and maybe others are not attending to ride, registering the kids and those folks is completely optional - as long as at least one person in the group is registered. Same deal for you guys with girlfriends/wives who just want to hang out and not ride = registering them is optional, as long as you still register. The main deal with registering in advance is to give everyone a reason to make sure they attend the raffle to at least FULLY participate in the event and hear about all of our very generous sponsors who make this event possible. We work hard to maintain a great group of 10-15 awesome sponsors, and the way for everyone to learn about what they do for us and this event is to attend the raffle on Saturday night and hear all the announcements.



Oh, when registering, please be sure to include the names and cell numbers of everyone in your group. You can send that to me via email at psucharski@tds.net or include it with your Paypal PERSONAL payment, please.





As always since day one, we will continue to support the CWCAC Food Pantry and Outreach Organization, and JB20 will continue to add to our $30k+ total raised and donated thus far.





Also, please find the Badgerland Jet Pilots group page on Facebook and submit a join request (3 quick questions to answer), and you will have access to the JB20 Event Page as well as all our BJP ball-busting and chatter .











More details as I get them confirmed.

Feel free to ask any and all questions at psucharski@tds.net.





See you at JET BLAST 2020!!! Attached Files Jet Blast BJP Bumper Only.pdf (825.8 KB, 0 views) Last edited by fox river pwc; Today at 12:19 PM .



Just 24 hours after registration has opened, for a freeride that is 9+ months away, and we already have 60 people registered.



Yeah, JB20 will be huge. Holiday Shores is the 3rd location (over 9 years) where we have held our annual BJP freeride, and it really is the best location we have had, BY FAR.



