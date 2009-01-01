|
|
-
2005 Honda f12
$3500 with trailer. In Clearwater Florida
has title for ski
no reg for trailer
Ive got too many skis and Im going to be busy for a few months so Im trying to sell this ski.
Rebuilt engine by jetskisint
$2000
i rebuilt the pump with new housing
$300
new midshaft
?$150
new reverse cable
$75
new hood shock
new oil sesnors
?
i had the ecu fixed by the guy on here
$500??
everything only got about an hours time on it
i have recites
ski has a crack in the hood but it doesnt look bad
the guage cluster is faded. I think you can get it repaired for $76
alternatively you could replace it with new or used
All the issues have been addressed the only beeps or codes from the dash should ever be is low fuel warnings
trailer has new leaf springs and lights and carpet as well as near bearings
anyone want it for $3500? 8A4533FB-67E6-4D8E-A29B-5391311722FE.jpeg
