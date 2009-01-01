Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 2005 Honda f12 #1 I dream skis Join Date Jun 2006 Location CT Age 33 Posts 528 2005 Honda f12 $3500 with trailer. In Clearwater Florida

has title for ski

no reg for trailer



Ive got too many skis and Im going to be busy for a few months so Im trying to sell this ski.



Rebuilt engine by jetskisint

$2000

i rebuilt the pump with new housing

$300

new midshaft

?$150

new reverse cable

$75

new hood shock

new oil sesnors

?

i had the ecu fixed by the guy on here

$500??





everything only got about an hours time on it

i have recites



ski has a crack in the hood but it doesnt look bad

the guage cluster is faded. I think you can get it repaired for $76

alternatively you could replace it with new or used



All the issues have been addressed the only beeps or codes from the dash should ever be is low fuel warnings



trailer has new leaf springs and lights and carpet as well as near bearings



anyone want it for $3500? 8A4533FB-67E6-4D8E-A29B-5391311722FE.jpeg Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 8 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 8 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules