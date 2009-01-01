Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Kawasaki SS Xi Parts: almost everything except the engine; in Lanc, Pennsylvania #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Mar 2011 Location Greater D.C. Area Age 29 Posts 14 Kawasaki SS Xi Parts: almost everything except the engine; in Lanc, Pennsylvania I have an old Super Sport that needs to be let go. I'm keeping the engine for an X2 drop-in, but almost everything else is up for grabs.



If you really want the hull, I'll honestly just give it away...it has a large spot in the front where someone clearly hit a rock and poorly tried to fix it. It will be bare and won't come with any HID tags or papers (I'm keeping them for a rainy day). The "buyer" has to come and get it, though.





As for the rest of the ski, a few of the pieces are in pretty good shape and some are just OK.



Take a look at the pictures and please make reasonable offers on what you need.



IMG_1072.jpg IMG_1073.jpg IMG_1074.jpg IMG_1084.jpg IMG_1083.jpg IMG_1082.jpg IMG_1092.jpg



More photos here: https://photos.app.goo.gl/JejiqxCCwRXZnAHp6



I also have the front storage bin (not in the pictures). Last I checked it was in decent condition, but had some scrapes and blemishes.







Please note: I live a few hours from where I store this ski, so I will do my best to ship parts out in a timely manner but it may take a few weeks. If you need something quicker, I won't be able to help you...just being up-front about it. Since the logistics make it difficult, I won't take payment until I have the part(s) in-hand and ready to ship, at which point I'll PM you that it's ready.









