X2 1100 swap overheating issues? Misc issues..

Hey all. I recently got back in to jetskis and picked up an 1100 swapped X2. It looked pretty well done, and fired right up.



First trip out, hood seal leaked really badly and flooded the ski. got it on the shore and fixed it within an hour.



Took it out yesterday, and it felt pretty good. Little bit of loading up when idling for awhile, and bogs bad when coming out of sharp turns. Sometimes jumps.



took it out today, to a lake at 2100 foot elevation, and it ran like crap. Felt OK for the first couple minutes, but the longer I rode the worse it got. Eventually, it started steaming out one of the pissers (there are 3, from an ADA head) and the motor is pretty warm. I believe thats why it got progressively worse to run as it got warmer.



now, Im trying to figure out how this should be tuned, or how to solve this issue. Now keep in mind, it ran for 3 hours yesterday without overheating.



one note that may do it, I was an idiot and ran 87 octane. 40-1 mix ratio.



another annoying note - the previous owner/builder didnt seat the intake grate so its long gone. I dont know if I had it yesterday.





Forgot to add, this ski is running BR9ES plugs. Most skis I've owned run 7 or 8's. Is 9 too cold?

