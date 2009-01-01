 2002 Sea Doo RX Di - 75% compression?
pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 2 of 2
  1. Today, 05:45 PM #1
    GuinessMan12
    GuinessMan12 is offline
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Jul 2018
    Location
    Las Vegas
    Age
    44
    Posts
    1

    2002 Sea Doo RX Di - 75% compression?

    I recently was told by my sea doo repair guy (he is one of the only 2 stroke pwc mechanics in Las Vegas left) that my 2009 Sea Doo Rx Di has only 75% compression and it is caused by bad air injectors or bad fuel injectors and it will be about a $2000 repair. not worth the vessel he said. I am a rookie so I am asking, does this sound accurate? if so is this something I could maybe do with some you tube direction?
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 08:36 PM #2
    cleetus
    cleetus is online now
    Resident Guru
    Join Date
    May 2005
    Location
    Halifax
    Posts
    1,153

    Re: 2002 Sea Doo RX Di - 75% compression?

    DO YOU HAVE A COMPRESSION TESTER? sorry capslock.. the pistons make pressure in the cylinders and twin cylinder skis should be about 150 psi stock, and within 10% or eachother.. get a tester and test it (tons of videos on how- check sbtonetheweb) they are all pwc related.. then post back what you find..

    lots of videos on replacing a top end, or one piston and these things are good to work on ourselves, because its so hard and costly to find guys..

    Im sure there are tons of riders in vegas that would help you
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 4 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 4 guests)

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 