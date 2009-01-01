Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: 2002 Sea Doo RX Di - 75% compression? #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jul 2018 Location Las Vegas Age 44 Posts 1 2002 Sea Doo RX Di - 75% compression? I recently was told by my sea doo repair guy (he is one of the only 2 stroke pwc mechanics in Las Vegas left) that my 2009 Sea Doo Rx Di has only 75% compression and it is caused by bad air injectors or bad fuel injectors and it will be about a $2000 repair. not worth the vessel he said. I am a rookie so I am asking, does this sound accurate? if so is this something I could maybe do with some you tube direction? #2 Resident Guru Join Date May 2005 Location Halifax Posts 1,153 Re: 2002 Sea Doo RX Di - 75% compression? DO YOU HAVE A COMPRESSION TESTER? sorry capslock.. the pistons make pressure in the cylinders and twin cylinder skis should be about 150 psi stock, and within 10% or eachother.. get a tester and test it (tons of videos on how- check sbtonetheweb) they are all pwc related.. then post back what you find..



lots of videos on replacing a top end, or one piston and these things are good to work on ourselves, because its so hard and costly to find guys..

Im sure there are tons of riders in vegas that would help you



