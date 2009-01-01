Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: Need help with 1987 650SX wont stay running #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jun 2018 Location New Jersey Posts 8 Need help with 1987 650SX wont stay running I'm at a loss here. I picked up a 87' 650sx and rebuilt the motor, adding new pistons, rings, gaskets and replaced crank with newish one and new seals and rebuilt the carb. Added new primer, but after priming, it runs, then engine will die after a 10-15 seconds.



It's got an OEM Keihin carb on there, so heres what I did to troubleshoot



Checked all the lines from the tank to the carb for any breaks or holes and for the heck of it replaced main and reserve lines.

Took the T fitting out and checked for clogs (blowing in each end, no prob).

Took off the pulse line from fuel pump to low speed fitting on carb and saw it pumping fuel when I turn engine over.

Checked fuel relief valve and it works

Blew back all lines going into tank to make sure no clogs .all good.

Checked fuel selector switch by moving to main and reserve by blowing lines and they worked.

New primer is pushing fuel to engine.



What should I do? Cant get it to stay running.

Not trying to make an obvious suggestion, but is the idle speed screw set correctly?





