Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: Yamaha 6M6 44SBN and 61X 44SBN differences?? #1 PWCToday Guru Join Date Feb 2006 Location Virginia Age 61 Posts 470 Yamaha 6M6 44SBN and 61X 44SBN differences?? Ok, so other than the obvious jetting differences between OEM 44SBN carbs found on the 650 and 701 single carb motors is that the extent of the differences? I had thought that I read somewhere that the internal circuitry is different on the 6M6 (also 61L) 650 carbs from the circuitry on the 61X 701 carbs. I am wanting to use a 650 carb on a 701 and do not want to waste my time with rejetting if they are different internally. Anybody have any advice or experience? 06 SXR Limited, a couple of modded RNs, and WAY too much other crap !!!!!! #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Dec 2005 Location Wisconsin Age 50 Posts 7,951 Blog Entries 5 Re: Yamaha 6M6 44SBN and 61X 44SBN differences?? They are different internally.



I believe Harry Klemm explains the details on his groupK website somewhere.



I've used them interchangeably without issues many times. Last edited by fox river pwc; Today at 04:32 PM .



