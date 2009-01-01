Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: Engine building/swap help needed quick question #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jun 2019 Location CALIFORNIA Age 24 Posts 13 Blog Entries 1 Engine building/swap help needed quick question Hello pwc today i have a very quick question to ask will a westcoast intake manifold cb-245 from a 650 engine fit my 750 engine will it be compatible and work fine?? FTW F reestyle X 2 Rider #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date May 2014 Location Green Bay WI Age 30 Posts 2,054 Re: Engine building/swap help needed quick question yes as long as the diameter of the opening, and mounting pattern match that of your headpipe. Last edited by bandit88; Today at 04:58 PM .

-95 750SXI-86 440 with PJS800 conversion (now 650) - http://www.pwctoday.com/showthread.php?t=466927 -92 750SS-81 JS440Parts for sale HERE

Re: Engine building/swap help needed quick question

Originally Posted by bandit88
yes as long as the diameter of the opening, and mounting pattern match that of your headpipe.

FTW F reestyle X 2 Rider

