Engine building/swap help needed quick question
Hello pwc today i have a very quick question to ask will a westcoast intake manifold cb-245 from a 650 engine fit my 750 engine will it be compatible and work fine??
Re: Engine building/swap help needed quick question
yes as long as the diameter of the opening, and mounting pattern match that of your headpipe.
Re: Engine building/swap help needed quick question
The manifold bolt pattern is the same im just curious if the intake ports line up and are the same size as the 750 i have dual keihins rn and want to run a single sbn44 insted would that be a loss or gain
Originally Posted by bandit88
yes as long as the diameter of the opening, and mounting pattern match that of your headpipe.
