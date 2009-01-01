 Engine building/swap help needed quick question
pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 3 of 3
  1. Today, 03:51 PM #1
    G.borrero
    G.borrero is offline
    PWCToday Newbie G.borrero's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jun 2019
    Location
    CALIFORNIA
    Age
    24
    Posts
    13
    Blog Entries
    1

    Engine building/swap help needed quick question

    Hello pwc today i have a very quick question to ask will a westcoast intake manifold cb-245 from a 650 engine fit my 750 engine will it be compatible and work fine??
    FTW Freestyle X2 Rider
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 04:57 PM #2
    bandit88
    bandit88 is offline
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home bandit88's Avatar
    Join Date
    May 2014
    Location
    Green Bay WI
    Age
    30
    Posts
    2,054

    Re: Engine building/swap help needed quick question

    yes as long as the diameter of the opening, and mounting pattern match that of your headpipe.
    Last edited by bandit88; Today at 04:58 PM.
    -95 750SXI
    -86 440 with PJS800 conversion (now 650) - http://www.pwctoday.com/showthread.php?t=466927
    -92 750SS
    -81 JS440
    Parts for sale HERE
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 05:34 PM #3
    G.borrero
    G.borrero is offline
    PWCToday Newbie G.borrero's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jun 2019
    Location
    CALIFORNIA
    Age
    24
    Posts
    13
    Blog Entries
    1

    Re: Engine building/swap help needed quick question

    Quote Originally Posted by bandit88 View Post
    yes as long as the diameter of the opening, and mounting pattern match that of your headpipe.
    The manifold bolt pattern is the same im just curious if the intake ports line up and are the same size as the 750 i have dual keihins rn and want to run a single sbn44 insted would that be a loss or gain
    FTW Freestyle X2 Rider
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 1 guests)

  1. Myself

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 