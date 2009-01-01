I have an older f12x and the one-way valve is under the front of the engine hard to get to and I just replaced it last year and up until now it's been flushing really good, a good steady flow out pee hole but I think it's gotten some debris or something in it because the ski is back to peeing steaming water and I heard it gurgling when I turned the water on. My question is has anybody moved this valve to the back like the newer skis? I can't see why you wouldn't be able to do it but just thought I would ask and maybe some details.

Banjomaniac