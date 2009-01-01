Borrowing a friend's account. I'm currently doing some research on my kawi js440. To catch up, I purchased a 76 js440. Had been sitting in the owners closet for who knows how long. My buddy and I rebuilt the carb and put a new battery. Started right up. Sat for about a year in the shop. Pulled it out of storage and also started right up. Had some bad gas, removed and refilled. Runs great out of the water. In the water not so much. Has absolutely no pep to it's step. I understand it's almost 40+ years old but what could be going on. Maybe time for upgrades or..... Any help is appreciated thanks in advance