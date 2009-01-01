Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 1976 js440 #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jul 2013 Location connecticut Age 32 Posts 12 1976 js440 Borrowing a friend's account. I'm currently doing some research on my kawi js440. To catch up, I purchased a 76 js440. Had been sitting in the owners closet for who knows how long. My buddy and I rebuilt the carb and put a new battery. Started right up. Sat for about a year in the shop. Pulled it out of storage and also started right up. Had some bad gas, removed and refilled. Runs great out of the water. In the water not so much. Has absolutely no pep to it's step. I understand it's almost 40+ years old but what could be going on. Maybe time for upgrades or..... Any help is appreciated thanks in advance Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 2 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

