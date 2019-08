Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: What is the loop on the trailer wench strap for? #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Sep 2018 Location NJ Posts 11 What is the loop on the trailer wench strap for? Just replaced my rotted trailer wench strap and the new strap has a fabric loop that sits at the end of the strap. What is the purpose of that? I feel like this is a dump question with a simple solution but have no idea why it is there. Last edited by personalt; Today at 11:37 AM . #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Apr 2007 Location SE MI Age 55 Posts 8,922 Re: What is the loop on the trailer wench strap for? To go through the bow hole in your hull if you dont have a bow hook. The strap would double back and hook together. Never argue with an idiot, they will drag you down to their level then beat you with experience. Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

