Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: Wtb 96 xp performance parts #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jul 2019 Location Ontario canada Age 30 Posts 2 Wtb 96 xp performance parts Looking for r&d nozzles factory pipe big hub impellers ride plates hull extensions basically anything that will help me beat my buddys 97 spx #2 I dream skis Join Date Mar 2010 Location LAKE OF THE OZARKS MO Posts 771 Re: Wtb 96 xp performance parts I have ride plate extention

813 363 9074

www.Westsidepowersports.com

