It has been few years since I posted on the PWCToday with something that matters (at least to me)

Few months ago I saw on UK Ebay the an original X-2 from 2006. I knew it was unobtainium so jumped on it immediately. The seller was a super nice guy, and an aerospace engineer so I knew the ski had good chances to be in a nice condition. I got it without even seeing it in person and 8 K USD later I am the owner of a lovely "new" X2. Ski allegedly had 30 hours on it and to be honest it shows its real nice and fresh.



The ski has been repainted in original colors (white/black), camo turfed, it has a long Macc rideplate and worx intake grate. The plate is long and sometimes makes the ski slide for many yards if I wish so, and hook up crazy if you do it right. The ski has the temp bypass and f/a's, and electric bilge installed by previous owner.



It's a blast to ride, actually never experienced such sharp handling and riding position before and I rode many skis. I say this is the best Kawasaki Jetski ever released if we talk 2 stroke world.



Some hours of abuse (mostly jumps behind boats) and it was clear what that thing needs: new billet hood latches (oem-pos), foot straps and a hi rise fat bar setup - which were installed few days ago. Whoaaaa - what a difference - Accel fatbars with 160mm height + 30mm riser/adapter from 222mm to 286mm and fresh set of ODI's changed the riding position and handling dramatically. From a pure carver this thing became a water supermoto/MX/ wake jumper in one, the footstraps greatly help to manouver the ski in the air. One thing which the Gen2 is known for is the nose heaviness. I must say yeah - that results in being completely and constantly bashed in the face with either spray or just buckets of water - it keeps you sober that's for sure but boy...... so I will move back the accel riser/adapter - as I read somewhere that in Japan they move the steering stem backwards in order to lift up that heavy nose - even an inch is supposed to make a big difference - we will see and report. I bet a nice set of long sponsons would help that, but not sure how that will behave if I start jumping bigger wakes - any input from anybody on this?



Anyways I started ordering some parts and willing to also do as many "free mods" as possible as I sold my both kidneys to get the ski



General plan:



1. All around ski with freeride inclination, reliability, easy of usage, little maintenance as possible.

2. Make it look nice with IPD graphics kit

3. Correct factory flaws

4. Increase performance (similar to lites class setup)



Shopping list:



1. RRP adjustable hood latches - bought

2. Lites class jetting/spring kit - from SXR.com - supposedly better performance - bought

3. Blowsion green vacate valve - waiting for delivery

4. Blowsion FS cone - waiting for delivery

5. IPD kit and super cool fuel cap (fueled by haters lol)

6. Primer kit - not sure if to go for it, ski starts with a touch of a button, and taking out the chokes makes the carbs meter worse

7. Additional bilge pump

8. Pump area - I'd love to try out the TBM/RD pump stuffer they are expensive though.

9. Bore the nozzle, find extended nozzle - the ski could use of some better turning radius - anybody has any advice here?

10. OEM cooling of the exhaust- I'm puzzled here, on one hand I know it's definitely getting too much water, on the other I know we need some pressure inside the whole system - please let me know what is best on such setup as above - I do not wish or need to run dual cooling - water here is always relatively cool...

11. Should I go for increased compression - if so, in order to gain bottom/midrange - should I use a very low base gasket (to change the porting a bit) or just shave off the head a bit? If so what is gas pump safe (our max RON is like 93 here).



Also if you have any parts that could be useful in this build I will gladly consider! I'm cheap though!



Best to PWCToday and its members!



Andrew

These pics are still from old owner's garage, I will send new ones after some mods are done. this weekend....

