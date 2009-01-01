Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: 92 750sx stock motor:aftermarket flame arrestor. Lower pop off pressure, or up jets? #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jul 2019 Location Pittsburgh, PA Posts 25 92 750sx stock motor:aftermarket flame arrestor. Lower pop off pressure, or up jets? Hi all. After cleaning out my exhaust system, and adding all new gaskets (plus head gasket) I finally got my ski to run mostly ok. Temperature/thermostat is hooked up and it’s peeing fine, which was my first issue to tackle.



Now, I have an issue with the ski. Mind you, it has the stock single

carb (CDK-II) In general, it starts right up in the water and idles fine, but when I give it gas I have to feather the crap out of the throttle to get it past idle, out of the hole and on plane. Until I’m on plane, anything before half throttle is dodgy, but once I’m moving and on plane I could let off the throttle completely and then goose it back with. Noreal issue.



I noticed that giving it 1/4 choke before I take off helps a little, but not a ton.



Anyway, I do have a tau ceti air filter on it (stock arrestor is gone) and I don’t know the condition of the carb or when it was rebuilt last.



I ordered a genuine oem rebuild kit (minus the base gasket, which apparently they don’t make anymore) and will clean it out/rebuild.



Currently, the carb is stock from a jetting perspective, at:

needle seat is 16, pilot is 75, and main is 140.



the high and low screws were off, however. Both were at 1.75 turns out which is not at all stock recommendations.



Havent checked popoff pressure yet but the spring was silver and I’d imagine it’s stock.



further, I noticed that base gasket was torn up and barely there.



So, since I have no plans of modifying the motor from an exhaust standpoint, and leaving the tau ceti on there, and since the second half of the throttle circuit seems great, should I:



Keep the jetting stock and simply hope the rebuild kit takes care of the Problem.



Go up to 80-95 pilot jet and keep popoff the same but back to normal high and low screw mixtures.



lower popoff, jets the same as stock, and play with air screws



or any combo of the above?



For the record, this is what my diaphragm looked like after it left the ski. It definitely wasn’t “tight” like a stock one would be. Attached Images 55660320-03E7-4009-BDFA-4FE4F103DF5E.jpeg (3.65 MB, 5 views) Last edited by topsecretchatz; Yesterday at 11:07 PM . #2 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Aug 2015 Location Belton, TX Posts 49 Re: 92 750sx stock motor:aftermarket flame arrestor. Lower pop off pressure, or up je +1 for thoroughly cleaning the carb and rebuilding with genuine kit before you go messing with the jets.... sounds like its running lean if you have to feather the throttle to get it through the pilot -> main transition and if closing the choke helps.



You are correct that youll probably need a lower-than-stock pop-off pressure (and potentially slightly bigger jetting) to deal with the increased airflow from an AM FA.... but Id try the simple/common stuff first... youll probably be able to tune out a slightly lean condition, caused by more airflow, with the screws.





