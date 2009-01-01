Kawasaki parts from a 93 ss Low compression engine comes with bendix, starter, flywheel $190 plus shipping. Compression is around 90 both sides you can see some rust on the cylinder walls nothing to extreme and motor seemed a little louder then in use to. So it would need gone through idk what all it will need. Im able to ship it fairly cheap if your ok with it in a box there is no bedplate on it. . Also willing to sell cheaper without starter and possible flywheel.
Complete ebox with stator and cover. Ski had spark but was never ran. $180 shipped
Carb with intake same as above Ski was never ran $80 shipped
Pump with impeller that didnt want to come off with the tool I have $70 plus shipping.
I have misc items available exhaust/manifold/fuel pickup