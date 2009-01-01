Kawasaki parts from a 93 ss

Low compression engine comes with bendix, starter, flywheel $190 plus shipping. Compression is around 90 both sides you can see some rust on the cylinder walls nothing to extreme and motor seemed a little louder then in use to. So it would need gone through idk what all it will need. Im able to ship it fairly cheap if your ok with it in a box there is no bedplate on it. . Also willing to sell cheaper without starter and possible flywheel.





Complete ebox with stator and cover. Ski had spark but was never ran. $180 shipped





Carb with intake same as above Ski was never ran $80 shipped





Pump with impeller that didnt want to come off with the tool I have $70 plus shipping.





I have misc items available exhaust/manifold/fuel pickup