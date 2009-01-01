Have a strange issue with a 15F I just bought. Starts right up hot or cold, idles smooth, but won't rev past 4k rpms in or out of the water. Doesn't matter if I gradually increase the throttle, or punch it; just feels like it hits a rev limiter.

Things I've checked:
No codes
No exhaust leaks
Constant 42-45 psi fuel pressure
Charging 14 volts
Definitely in FPO mode
Cam timing has been verified as being set correctly
Pretty even ~190-200 psi compression all cylinders @3800 feet altitude
New plugs
Fresh gas
47 hours on the ski
New crank and cam sensors
Definitely running on all 4 (tested by unplugging injectors or ignition cables and noticed a drop in rpm and smoothness).
Plugs look very clean, so I know it's not fouling.

I've ordered another used ECM to put in it and test.

Anyone ever have an issue like this? Otherwise runs good and has great torque when on the water (up to 4K rpms of course). Feels exactly like a rev limiter as it refuses to ever reach 4500+ rpms. Unfortunately I don't have any history on how this issue came about, and the previous owner took it to the dealer where they too couldn't figure it out.

Cheers