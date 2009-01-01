Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: STX15F won't rev past 4000 rpm #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Mar 2010 Location MT Posts 75 STX15F won't rev past 4000 rpm Have a strange issue with a 15F I just bought. Starts right up hot or cold, idles smooth, but won't rev past 4k rpms in or out of the water. Doesn't matter if I gradually increase the throttle, or punch it; just feels like it hits a rev limiter.



Things I've checked:

No codes

No exhaust leaks

Constant 42-45 psi fuel pressure

Charging 14 volts

Definitely in FPO mode

Cam timing has been verified as being set correctly

Pretty even ~190-200 psi compression all cylinders @3800 feet altitude

New plugs

Fresh gas

47 hours on the ski

New crank and cam sensors

Definitely running on all 4 (tested by unplugging injectors or ignition cables and noticed a drop in rpm and smoothness).

Plugs look very clean, so I know it's not fouling.



I've ordered another used ECM to put in it and test.



Anyone ever have an issue like this? Otherwise runs good and has great torque when on the water (up to 4K rpms of course). Feels exactly like a rev limiter as it refuses to ever reach 4500+ rpms. Unfortunately I don't have any history on how this issue came about, and the previous owner took it to the dealer where they too couldn't figure it out.



Cheers

Soon to come: completed restoration, a few hull mods, Electronic Adjustable Rev limiter

JS440 hull JS550 engine. SBN44, Coffmans Half Pipe, K&N flame arrestor, mild porting, milled head. -work in progress.Soon to come: completed restoration, a few hull mods, Electronic Adjustable Rev limiter Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 6 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 5 guests) rotaryboots Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules