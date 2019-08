Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Accessing Bottom of Ski to polish why on trailer #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Sep 2018 Location NJ Posts 10 Accessing Bottom of Ski to polish why on trailer I have a 2007 Seadoo GTX with a black bottom is very oxidized and had a couple of small scratches. I want to polish it and fix the gelcoat in one area. It is on a trailer but the bunks are in the way. I do have a PWC dolly but unless I balance at so it sits on the bunks at 90 degrees I am not sure how I can easily work on it. And that seems dangerous for a ski that heavy.



