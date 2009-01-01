 wtb: Conversion Plate for Kawasaki 750ss e-box to 550 mount
pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 2 of 2
  1. Today, 12:10 PM #1
    rc-hx
    rc-hx is online now
    PWCToday Newbie rc-hx's Avatar
    Join Date
    Sep 2011
    Location
    SE Michigan
    Posts
    15

    wtb: Conversion Plate for Kawasaki 750ss e-box to 550 mount

    WTB: Conversion Plate Kawasaki 750ss e-box to 550 mount.
    Anybody have one of these to sell?
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 01:09 PM #2
    2strokesmoke
    2strokesmoke is offline
    Top Dog 2strokesmoke's Avatar
    Join Date
    May 2011
    Location
    miami
    Posts
    1,341

    Re: wtb: Conversion Plate for Kawasaki 750ss e-box to 550 mount

    https://www.watcon.com/electrical/electrical-box-mount

    John has the BEST customer service around.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 8 users browsing this thread. (2 members and 6 guests)

  1. bandit88,
  2. BLRider

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 