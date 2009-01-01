Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: Superjet went too full speed sitting on my jet dock. plug caps were off/used stop #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Jun 2015 Location Connecticut Posts 53 Superjet went too full speed sitting on my jet dock. plug caps were off/used stop My 2014 Superjet has been having some issues with the rear cylinder, spark plug keeps on getting melted. I have upgraded head so I use BR8ES, have also tried the short ones made for the stock, however same problem occurred. I was cleaning it out after it was working fairly well yesterday (after putting in new plugs), which you need to do every 20 minutes of riding. And while I was cleaning out the ski, it went too full speed sitting on my jet dock. Stop button was not working, so I pulled both of the plug caps off and it was still running at full speed. Then, I had to remove the spark plugs in order for it too turn off, was quite nerve-racking considering I have a factory b pipe going off a one foot from my ear. I put new plugs in it after, and it started and stop switch was working. Freaky thing too happen, and I'm hoping I could have some feedback on my why plug keeps getting ruined and why my ski is running badly. I also would like to know the reason for why the ski went to full speed, with both caps off, and the stop switch not working. It didn't cross my mind to pull the lanyard off, I wonder if that would've turned it off. I WOULD GREATLY APPRECIATE ANY HELP, I have no idea what the issue is. Thanks

IMG_1553.PNG



Factory B pipe

Trust head

Thrust steering

Pre 08 steering cable

Msd enhancer

Zero lighten fly wheel

H20 water box

Footholds

Thrust trim

Taper bored 38mm carbs

Prok flame arrestors

Pistons type 1105 with billet cylinders #2 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jul 2019 Location Connecticut Age 31 Posts 31 Re: Superjet went too full speed sitting on my jet dock. plug caps were off/used stop Not sure how it would still run with the plug caps removed as that should eliminate spark, though if it is melting plugs it is running really hot, so I guess there could be self detonation? Have you tried adjusting the carbs to make it a little richer to see if that helps? Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 3 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules