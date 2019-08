Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 2012 RXP-X top speed is 60 MPH. Help troubleshoot #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Apr 2007 Location Harbor Springs MI Posts 62 2012 RXP-X top speed is 60 MPH. Help troubleshoot I have a 2012 RXP-X 260 and the RPM's are right at 8,050 but the speed is only 58-60 on GPS. Smooth water. No vibration. 44 hours on the clock.



I changed the plugs a few weeks ago. It doesn't cavitate out of the hole.



What do you guys think I should try next? Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 2 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules