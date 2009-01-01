Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Blaster acting weird, under power (sometimes) #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date May 2019 Location Danville, KY Age 34 Posts 2 Blaster acting weird, under power (sometimes) Ok, heres the issue;



Blaster when I start out is  offing when starting off. It doesnt jump out of the water and doesnt have full power. I get up to speed and run around lake and goof off but when I do 180s it falls on its face, It offs down so much I cant side mount either as in deep water start.



This is has happened the last 5 times out. The odd thing is at some point later in the day right before I run out of fuel the dang ski runs like a champ. 100%.



Then its all over and Im out of fuel. Here are the following repairs we have done and still acts exactly the same;



Rebuild carb

install different rebuilt carb

clean carbs again and no issues found

New fuel filter

drain fuel and add ethanol free fuel

new plugs

fuel draw test (checks out never changes on res or on)

new plug wires

new ecm

new voltage regulator (when running the ski was jumping around on voltage like crazy) fixed now.



now the weird stuff



installed known working stator and the ski would t start



re-installed old stator and ski started back up like normal



went back out and the ski still is not running at full power.



Please, any help would be greatly appreciated.



Disclaimer, motor was rebuilt at full bore by previous owner and has great compression. I have also upgraded prop and when the ski was running 100% and all checks out there as the ski was a blast. Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 4 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 4 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules