Blaster acting weird, under power (sometimes)
Ok, heres the issue;
Blaster when I start out is offing when starting off. It doesnt jump out of the water and doesnt have full power. I get up to speed and run around lake and goof off but when I do 180s it falls on its face, It offs down so much I cant side mount either as in deep water start.
This is has happened the last 5 times out. The odd thing is at some point later in the day right before I run out of fuel the dang ski runs like a champ. 100%.
Then its all over and Im out of fuel. Here are the following repairs we have done and still acts exactly the same;
Rebuild carb
install different rebuilt carb
clean carbs again and no issues found
New fuel filter
drain fuel and add ethanol free fuel
new plugs
fuel draw test (checks out never changes on res or on)
new plug wires
new ecm
new voltage regulator (when running the ski was jumping around on voltage like crazy) fixed now.
now the weird stuff
installed known working stator and the ski would t start
re-installed old stator and ski started back up like normal
went back out and the ski still is not running at full power.
Please, any help would be greatly appreciated.
Disclaimer, motor was rebuilt at full bore by previous owner and has great compression. I have also upgraded prop and when the ski was running 100% and all checks out there as the ski was a blast.
