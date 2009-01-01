Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 06 F12x low oil pressure alarm #1 I dream skis Join Date Nov 2005 Location Baldwin Kansas Age 30 Posts 607 06 F12x low oil pressure alarm My dad has a F12x at his lake house. I changed the oil in it over 4th of a July and rode it that whole week with no issues. Today he was riding it and a low oil pressure light came on the display. He took it back to the dock and checked the oil. The level was good. He started it back up and took it for another ride. The light stayed on then an alarm came on and the engine shut off.



He also mentioned when he got there the battery was dead and now that the battery is charged he says it sounds like a motor is constantly running. My guess is the fuel pump but not sure why.



Does any body have any ideas what can be checked?



Thanks for any help. 99 Seadoo XP Limited- Hot Rods Crank, LA Sleeve, Pro X Pistons, Rossier Stage 1 Kit ( jet kit, proks, carbontech reeds, milled head,) R&D Stuffers, R&D Intake, Primer, Oil Block Off, 15/21 Solas Concord Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 2 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules