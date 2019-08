Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Kommander SXR Head and domes #1 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Nov 2003 Location Detroit Age 32 Posts 3,095 Kommander SXR Head and domes Cleaning the garage. Bought these used and never used any of it. Sitting in a box collecting dust. Kommander Girdled heads with 33cc domes for Kawasaki sxr. Plenty of o rings and all hardware is there. Price is $185 shipped





OBO0D6C2FDA-C43C-43F0-A347-888835DCA1FF.jpeg2D605C88-2B45-4DD2-A54A-C74AD23604B6.jpeg Attached Images B9AB2C10-2E02-4390-AEAD-BEE0BDC6C0DC.jpeg (2.30 MB, 4 views)

B9AB2C10-2E02-4390-AEAD-BEE0BDC6C0DC.jpeg (2.30 MB, 4 views) C0B1D5B9-79FC-4D00-A0FE-A3007E0ACC29.jpeg (3.22 MB, 4 views)



http://www.crazyjoescustoms.com/ See the all new BAM Hull and test ride for yourself! Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules