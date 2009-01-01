|
2017 SXR1500 Slow At Lake Powell
Would like some input on an issue with my new sxr. I bought the ski about 3 weeks ago from someone in lake havasu that only put about 10 hours on the ski. As far as performance goes, it only has an R&D Intake and impeller that was reshaped by skat. The ski never touched the water until i went to lake powell two weeks later. I was extreamly disappointed by the performance. Acceleration was slightly better than an sxr800 and the ski topped out at 45MPH. I rode my buddies bone stock one at the river a few months back and was blown away by the stock performance. My question is, would the elevation effect the ski so much that it would drop 15mph?? elevation of lake powell is about 3800 feet. Or is there something wrong with it? Compression is perfect and the ski runs and starts perfect......Just isn't a rocketship. 15mph is huge...but here is the one thing that does make me think it was attributed to altitude. On our trip we also brought a 2018 sea doo 300 and a new gp1800. Both of those sit downs would only do about 66mph.
Any input would be great appreciated as our next trip is a week away.
Thanks!!
-Mike
Re: 2017 SXR1500 Slow At Lake Powell
Current elevation at Powell is 3618' I guess it is possible the elevation is hindering performance.
