 1998 and 1999 GSX both have to pull choke to get up and go
  Today, 07:44 PM #1
    chris_65_mustang
    Join Date
    Dec 2012
    Location
    windsor, ontario
    Age
    36
    Posts
    102

    1998 and 1999 GSX both have to pull choke to get up and go

    I have a 98 GSX and 99 GTX 951 engines. Both have been rebuilt top up, carbs rebuilt pop off has been set to recommended specs, the machines idle and fire right up in the water. But both of them act the same. Once I get on the throttle they just bog down and almost die or die. If I pull the choke for a second it wakes them right up and they run perfect plugs are burning nice and everything is good. I've tried opening up the low speed jets to well over 2 full turns out and it either makes it the same or worse. On the 98 we replaced the rectifier because I was getting a 12 volt low reading. Anyone else had a problem like this and thank you in advance for your suggestions.
  Today, 08:10 PM #2
    Grumpy Old Guy
    Join Date
    Dec 2003
    Location
    Sunny Fla
    Posts
    25,681

    Re: 1998 and 1999 GSX both have to pull choke to get up and go

    Its a carb issue...sounds like accel pump is not working.
  Today, 09:26 PM #3
    chris_65_mustang
    Join Date
    Dec 2012
    Location
    windsor, ontario
    Age
    36
    Posts
    102

    Re: 1998 and 1999 GSX both have to pull choke to get up and go

    Accel pump is working, carbs were rebuilt along with the accel pump.
  Today, 09:45 PM #4
    Grumpy Old Guy
    Join Date
    Dec 2003
    Location
    Sunny Fla
    Posts
    25,681

    Re: 1998 and 1999 GSX both have to pull choke to get up and go

    ok.
