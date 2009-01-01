Results 1 to 4 of 4 Thread: 1998 and 1999 GSX both have to pull choke to get up and go #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Dec 2012 Location windsor, ontario Age 36 Posts 102 1998 and 1999 GSX both have to pull choke to get up and go I have a 98 GSX and 99 GTX 951 engines. Both have been rebuilt top up, carbs rebuilt pop off has been set to recommended specs, the machines idle and fire right up in the water. But both of them act the same. Once I get on the throttle they just bog down and almost die or die. If I pull the choke for a second it wakes them right up and they run perfect plugs are burning nice and everything is good. I've tried opening up the low speed jets to well over 2 full turns out and it either makes it the same or worse. On the 98 we replaced the rectifier because I was getting a 12 volt low reading. Anyone else had a problem like this and thank you in advance for your suggestions. Last edited by chris_65_mustang; Today at 07:45 PM . #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Dec 2003 Location Sunny Fla Posts 25,681 Re: 1998 and 1999 GSX both have to pull choke to get up and go Its a carb issue...sounds like accel pump is not working. #3 PWCToday Regular Join Date Dec 2012 Location windsor, ontario Age 36 Posts 102 Re: 1998 and 1999 GSX both have to pull choke to get up and go Accel pump is working, carbs were rebuilt along with the accel pump. #4 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Dec 2003 Location Sunny Fla Posts 25,681 Re: 1998 and 1999 GSX both have to pull choke to get up and go ok. Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

