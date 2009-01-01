|
F12X Breather Smoking
2004 F12X
Macsboost Stage 2
I guess iam in trouble. My ski is smoking from the breather under load. You don´t need to accelerate much to see smoke in the water.
In the trailer there is no smoke.
Last year i though i had some smoke from the turbo but now i do think it was coming from the breather: The front cover was on and probably the turbo us sucking the smoke in its direction.
I have problems with this ski for some years after i broke my pump bearings in the water. The impeller blocked and shutdown the engine. Revs were not hi as i wasn´t slowing down with no aceleration.
Then i melted my exhaust twice and always though i had a problem in the cooling system. Cleaned everything very well and changed some parts but my ski still overheats with boost.
So i just use the ski to play with my children in revs around 4000/4500. SOmetimes i can can all the way upp for some seconds but must come back down to avoid overheating.
Oil level is ok but it was been up for a while after a shop changed it when they replaced my fuel tank- But i changed the oil 2 weeks ago and the leve is correct now. Nitro oil checking.
I guess the breather has been smoking all this time and probably tha´s related with the overheating.
So probably i think the problem os:
Rings
Oil Cooler clogged
Can valve clerance also give me this sympthoms?
Is there in easy steps i can do to find out more about this problem.
I know i may have internal engine problems and that can cost me a lot of money...
here is a video showing the breather smoking. (Not great but it was what i could do in the moment with my phone)
Only with the ski under load or right after.
