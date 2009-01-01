Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: F12X Breather Smoking #1 PWCToday Guru Join Date Apr 2010 Location Portugal Age 44 Posts 356 F12X Breather Smoking 2004 F12X

Macsboost Stage 2



I guess iam in trouble. My ski is smoking from the breather under load. You don´t need to accelerate much to see smoke in the water.

In the trailer there is no smoke.

Last year i though i had some smoke from the turbo but now i do think it was coming from the breather: The front cover was on and probably the turbo us sucking the smoke in its direction.



I have problems with this ski for some years after i broke my pump bearings in the water. The impeller blocked and shutdown the engine. Revs were not hi as i wasn´t slowing down with no aceleration.

Then i melted my exhaust twice and always though i had a problem in the cooling system. Cleaned everything very well and changed some parts but my ski still overheats with boost.

So i just use the ski to play with my children in revs around 4000/4500. SOmetimes i can can all the way upp for some seconds but must come back down to avoid overheating.



Oil level is ok but it was been up for a while after a shop changed it when they replaced my fuel tank- But i changed the oil 2 weeks ago and the leve is correct now. Nitro oil checking.

I guess the breather has been smoking all this time and probably tha´s related with the overheating.



So probably i think the problem os:

Rings

Oil Cooler clogged

Can valve clerance also give me this sympthoms?





Is there in easy steps i can do to find out more about this problem.

I know i may have internal engine problems and that can cost me a lot of money...



here is a video showing the breather smoking. (Not great but it was what i could do in the moment with my phone)

Only with the ski under load or right after.





