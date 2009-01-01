Results 1 to 4 of 4 Thread: '15 VX-1100 slow acceleration / top speed problems #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jun 2008 Location Washington Posts 32 '15 VX-1100 slow acceleration / top speed problems A week ago my wife and I took our Wave Runners out for the first ride of the season. Both are 2015 models with less than 50 hrs each. We are the original owners. After about an hour on the water mine was slow to accelerate and could only reach 36 mph or so, compared to mid 50's earlier in the day. I figured that I sucked some weeds or plastic or something. I was unable to find anything from underneath (poking my machete through the grate) or from the nozzle side. The launch site didn't have a decent place for me to crawl underneath for a look and I didn't have the right tools anyway so I waited until we got home. The entire impeller area and nozzle were clear ... I figured whatever it was fell out on the drive home.



Fast forward to yesterday. Same story. Here are some facts:



last week I did find some nicks on the impeller

out of water idle is same on both wave runners

in water idle on mine sounds deep and throaty

my grand daughter says it sounds like boiling water (cavitation?)

there is a low rpm vibration that either goes away or is not noticeable at higher rpm

can reach 30-32 mph @ 6000 rpm (wife's is faster at same rpm)

tops out at 36-37 mph at WOT of just about 7000 rpm



I have convinced myself it is the impeller and not the engine.



What say you?



I plan on removing the impeller today. Also, according to the service manual some of the jet pump parts (seal, o-ring and bearings are not reusable). What is your experience?



Thanks in advance for your thoughts and suggestions. #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Dec 2003 Location Sunny Fla Posts 25,679 Re: '15 VX-1100 slow acceleration / top speed problems Replace spark plugs NGK CR9EB #3 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jun 2008 Location Washington Posts 32 Re: '15 VX-1100 slow acceleration / top speed problems Those are the plugs that I am running. Here is a photo L to R = 1 to 4.



DX Plugs 190811.jpg #4 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Dec 2003 Location Sunny Fla Posts 25,679 Re: '15 VX-1100 slow acceleration / top speed problems Install new ones.



