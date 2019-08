Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: Waveventure 701 performance #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jul 2013 Location Hayward, CA Age 26 Posts 4 Waveventure 701 performance Well I determined my wave venture needs a top end rebuild and was wondering if there was anything I could do to increase the performance some of while I’m doing it.



Would a 760 cylinder and pistons be a simple swap or would just having the 701 cylinder ported be just about as good? Would an aftermarket head be worth the purchase as well?



Just looking to keep up with my brothers 96 slt 780 Last edited by Problem2420; Today at 04:00 PM . 95 wave venture 700

js550 #2 Top Dog Join Date Aug 2015 Location Birmingham Posts 1,902 Re: Waveventure 701 performance Def a head, u wanting top end speed? Then roll with the 760 Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 2 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules