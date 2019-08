Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Gen 2 Hull #1 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Sep 2010 Location syracuse NY Age 25 Posts 2,627 Gen 2 Hull Does anyone have contact of the guy who was building the junk gen 2ís years ago? Would like to get my hands on some molds SOLD

93 waveblaster 701 SOLD

Fix'd steer 650sx ​SOLD

100% custom X2 project



Originally Posted by JonnyX2

One kick is maintenance....twice is abuse 89 rockerd X2, ported and polished 6593 waveblaster 701Fix'd steer 650sx100% custom X2 projectOriginally Posted by Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 2 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules