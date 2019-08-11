Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: DIY Spark Plug Retainers #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jul 2019 Location Beaverton Oregon Age 30 Posts 1 DIY Spark Plug Retainers Just a quick write up, I just wanted to make certain my plugs were making the best contact since they are old and wiggling around a little bit, so I found some big washers, drilled some holes, and added some zip ties. So far it's working really well!



