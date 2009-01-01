Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 2-02 f12x no start #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Aug 2009 Location Dover N.H. Age 48 Posts 4 2-02 f12x no start so I have 2 Honda f12x's the craziest thing is happening....both skis have run flawless for the past ten years,pulled skis out to get ready for summer.started them up both fired right up...1 ran a little rough,no different than previous years.ran htem on the lake and the one that ran rough would stall and not want to start ran horrible seemed like an electrical problem,towed to shore,pulled tether and reinstalled tether and ski started,started and stalled a bunch more times had to pull and replace tether after each stall.Just putted around for a while and it finally worked great,the other ski ran as usual flawless.got both skis home and problem ski fails to start,turns over great just wont start. looked for loose wires broken wires found nothing....now ski starts every time I hit the start button runs great.now the ski that ran perfect wont start turns over great but only starts when it feels like it sometimes not for days but will start. these 2 skis have both been changing roles all summer one will run and the other will quite....never seen anything like this anyone have any ideas...Thanks Mark. both skis have 170 hrs on them Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

