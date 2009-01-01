|
|
-
Lake James Northern Indiana meet AUG 18
Just a heads up we will be having our annual meet and ride sunday August 18th at Lake James in Angola, Indiana
everyone is welcome to come out, it's a blast!! last year we hit 42 stand ups. This started in 2014 with just 7 stand ups and we are hoping to break 50 this year!
we have a facebook event group 'Jet Ski Round Up' look it up, or ask me to invite you to it.
https://www.facebook.com/events/2335368626718919/
