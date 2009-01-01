|
Kawasaki Various Parts
Hey all, I'm new to forum and looking for some parts.
Please PM with your price/shipping, thanks!
ISO List:
X2 Intake Grate
X2 Surf Brace with 750 ebox mount
440 stainless impeller 15.5
440 high compression head
750 Intake Manifold for sbn-44
2x Flame Arrestors to fit sbn-44
Re: Kawasaki Various Parts
Have filters and possibly 750 intake
Re: Kawasaki Various Parts
Pm'ing.
Adding to ISO:
Storage Covers for..
X2
750ss
750sx
OEM or otherwise high quality
