 Kawasaki Various Parts
pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 3 of 3
  1. Today, 11:55 AM #1
    Jbacon47
    Jbacon47 is online now
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Sep 2018
    Location
    Washington
    Age
    26
    Posts
    7

    Kawasaki Various Parts

    Hey all, I'm new to forum and looking for some parts.
    Please PM with your price/shipping, thanks!

    ISO List:

    X2 Intake Grate
    X2 Surf Brace with 750 ebox mount
    440 stainless impeller 15.5
    440 high compression head
    750 Intake Manifold for sbn-44
    2x Flame Arrestors to fit sbn-44
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 12:36 PM #2
    restosud
    restosud is offline
    Top Dog
    Join Date
    Oct 2006
    Location
    under a ton of work
    Posts
    1,971

    Re: Kawasaki Various Parts

    Have filters and possibly 750 intake
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 02:43 PM #3
    Jbacon47
    Jbacon47 is online now
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Sep 2018
    Location
    Washington
    Age
    26
    Posts
    7

    Re: Kawasaki Various Parts

    Pm'ing.

    Adding to ISO:

    Storage Covers for..
    X2
    750ss
    750sx

    OEM or otherwise high quality
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (2 members and 1 guests)

  1. BLRider,
  2. Jbacon47

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 