|
|
-
PWCToday Guru
'98 SXi Pro Running Poorly - Air Leak???
My '98 SXi Pro started running really poorly last time out. Bogging really bad at start up then no low end power at all when running. Prior to that ride it ran well.
Has a Factory Pipe, Blowsion filters, etc... but none of that changed from the previous ride when it ran fine.
Spark plugs came out ashen gray in color which I think would indicate a lean condition possibly caused by a leaking crank seal or some other air leak?
Prior to this ride they always had that nice chocolate brown color.
Before I pull the motor I was hoping someone could tell me if my thought process makes sense? If yes I will pull it and do a leak down test.
Thanks for your thoughts.
IMG_4348.jpg
-
Re: '98 SXi Pro Running Poorly - Air Leak???
No way of telling from your plug as we dont know under which condition you did your test.
But yes, worth checking your engine leak down but I would also first check your carbs a lot closer if nothing else has changed.
Check for air leaks at the whole intake system and your case drains too.
is it the dry pipe?
Last edited by restosud; Today at 12:33 PM.
-
PWCToday Guru
Re: '98 SXi Pro Running Poorly - Air Leak???
Nope it's the factory wet pipe. It also has the crankcase drain block off plate installed.
Originally Posted by restosud
No way of telling from your plug as we dont know under which condition you did your test.
But yes, worth checking your engine leak down but I would also first check your carbs a lot closer if nothing else has changed.
Check for air leaks at the whole intake system and your case drains too.
is it the dry pipe?
The plugs were pulled after about 20 minutes of riding at various throttle positions.
I will take a look at the intake system for leaks.
Carbs were rebuilt last winter with genuine Mikuni kits. I know that doesn't guarantee there isn't an internal carb issue but I'm guessing less likely?
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules