What setting do u need to use for testing the fuel baffle
Hey guys,
I have not really used meters before, and I just installed a used fuel baffle to replace my old one. The eBay seller listed it as a tested good baffle, but my guage still is not working.
I bought this meter today and am trying to figure out what ohm setting I need to be using when testing.
Please help.
Re: What setting do u need to use for testing the fuel baffle
Does this look right?
Re: What setting do u need to use for testing the fuel baffle
Shows this reading is I set it to 200.
It has about 1/2 tank in it.
So if I am thinking right this means I should see that on the fuel guage, but it doesn't move
Re: What setting do u need to use for testing the fuel baffle
Re: What setting do u need to use for testing the fuel baffle
Ok so that looks good, is there a way to verify the actual guage is not faulty?
Originally Posted by kcr357
Use the 200 setting
Re: What setting do u need to use for testing the fuel baffle
Ok so turns out in addition to my original fuel guage being bad, the connection to the guage was also bad. The plastic nut that is used to keep the plug connected to the back of the guage was broke.
So jb welded the back of that nut onto the threaded part and all seems to be working
