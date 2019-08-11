 What setting do u need to use for testing the fuel baffle
  Today, 08:56 AM #1
    bf15
    What setting do u need to use for testing the fuel baffle

    Hey guys,

    I have not really used meters before, and I just installed a used fuel baffle to replace my old one. The eBay seller listed it as a tested good baffle, but my guage still is not working.

    I bought this meter today and am trying to figure out what ohm setting I need to be using when testing.

    Please help.



    Sent from my Pixel 3 XL using Tapatalk
  Today, 09:18 AM #2
    bf15
    Re: What setting do u need to use for testing the fuel baffle

    Does this look right?

    Sent from my Pixel 3 XL using Tapatalk
  Today, 09:26 AM #3
    bf15
    Re: What setting do u need to use for testing the fuel baffle

    Shows this reading is I set it to 200.

    It has about 1/2 tank in it.

    So if I am thinking right this means I should see that on the fuel guage, but it doesn't move

    Sent from my Pixel 3 XL using Tapatalk
  Today, 09:27 AM #4
    kcr357
    Re: What setting do u need to use for testing the fuel baffle

    Use the 200 setting
  Today, 09:32 AM #5
    bf15
    Re: What setting do u need to use for testing the fuel baffle

    Quote Originally Posted by kcr357 View Post
    Use the 200 setting
    Ok so that looks good, is there a way to verify the actual guage is not faulty?

    Sent from my Pixel 3 XL using Tapatalk
  Today, 10:15 AM #6
    bf15
    Re: What setting do u need to use for testing the fuel baffle

    Ok so turns out in addition to my original fuel guage being bad, the connection to the guage was also bad. The plastic nut that is used to keep the plug connected to the back of the guage was broke.

    So jb welded the back of that nut onto the threaded part and all seems to be working


    Sent from my Pixel 3 XL using Tapatalk
