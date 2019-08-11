Results 1 to 6 of 6 Thread: What setting do u need to use for testing the fuel baffle #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jul 2019 Location NC Posts 13 What setting do u need to use for testing the fuel baffle Hey guys,



I have not really used meters before, and I just installed a used fuel baffle to replace my old one. The eBay seller listed it as a tested good baffle, but my guage still is not working.



I bought this meter today and am trying to figure out what ohm setting I need to be using when testing.



Please help.







Does this look right?



Shows this reading is I set it to 200.



It has about 1/2 tank in it.



So if I am thinking right this means I should see that on the fuel guage, but it doesn't move



Use the 200 setting















So jb welded the back of that nut onto the threaded part and all seems to be working





