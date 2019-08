Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Like NEW OEM Yamaha Waverunner Cover GP800R GP1200R GP1300R MWV-UNIGP-00-16 #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jun 2007 Location High Rock Lake Lexington NC Age 34 Posts 17 Like NEW OEM Yamaha Waverunner Cover GP800R GP1200R GP1300R MWV-UNIGP-00-16 I bought this cover for my ski and it wont fit because of the aftermarket bars its in like new condition taken out of the box and put back away. Price is $100 including shipping lower 48 call or text me at 336-775-8598 99 GP12 R3 Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 2 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules